Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Selina Hospitality PLC (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,400 shares, a decline of 24.3% from the September 30th total of 211,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 487,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Selina Hospitality

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selina Hospitality by 37.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 21,016 shares in the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in Selina Hospitality by 15.8% in the first quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 215,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. SVB Financial Group acquired a new position in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Selina Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Selina Hospitality in the third quarter valued at about $337,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, 500.com reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Selina Hospitality in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Selina Hospitality Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of SLNA traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.29. 183,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,313. Selina Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $40.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.87.

Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $52.49 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Selina Hospitality will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company in Australia, Asia, the United States of America, Mexico, Central America, South America, Europe, Israel, and Africa. Its portfolio includes lifestyle and experiential Millennial- and Gen Z-focused hotels with 118 destinations in 24 countries across 6 continents.

