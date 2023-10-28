Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Sells 996 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after purchasing an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ META traded up $8.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.73. 29,596,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,964,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.75. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $330.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.25, for a total transaction of $213,897.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,173,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

