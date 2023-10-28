Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) Short Interest Update

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the September 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHCR. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,252,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sharecare by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 68,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sharecare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Sharecare by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 353,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 242,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sharecare by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 960,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,476 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sharecare Price Performance

SHCR remained flat at $1.06 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,297,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,326. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $378.56 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.42. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $2.71.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare ( NASDAQ:SHCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $110.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.13 million. Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. Equities analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

