Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY) Short Interest Update

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGIOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the September 30th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 157,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Price Performance
Shares of SGIOY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,245. Shionogi & Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. Company Profile
