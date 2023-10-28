Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 56.9%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.
Allianz Trading Down 0.2 %
Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Allianz Company Profile
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
