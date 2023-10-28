Short Interest in Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Decreases By 56.9%

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the September 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 257,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Allianz from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allianz presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.75.

Get Allianz alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Allianz

Allianz Trading Down 0.2 %

ALIZY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,473. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.08. Allianz has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $25.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.87 and its 200-day moving average is $23.52.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $25.61 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allianz will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allianz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.