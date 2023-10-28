Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 31.2%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the September 30th total of 34,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 195,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.76. 113,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,451. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $10.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.0514 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s payout ratio is 8.44%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

