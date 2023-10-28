Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 51.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 3,033,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Bankinter Stock Performance

BKIMF stock remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.33.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

