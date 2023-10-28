Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Declines By 51.3%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,475,700 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the September 30th total of 3,033,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Bankinter Stock Performance
BKIMF stock remained flat at $6.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day moving average of $6.05. Bankinter has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $7.33.
Bankinter Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bankinter
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.