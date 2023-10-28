Short Interest in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Increases By 32.1%

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,100 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 246,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 276,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 81.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 497,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 56,435 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in Cardiol Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,219,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Cardiol Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. 10.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiol Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRDL. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Cardiol Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of CRDL stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.84. 33,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,879. Cardiol Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The firm has a market cap of $54.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cardiol Therapeutics

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II/III multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis and acute myocarditis.

See Also

