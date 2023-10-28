Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Rises By 30.0%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CFSB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 1.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CFSB remained flat at $6.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21. CFSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The company has a market cap of $43.10 million, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 0.11.

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

CFSB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CFSB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CFSB Bancorp had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

