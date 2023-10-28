Short Interest in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP) Rises By 29.4%

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ConnectOne Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ CNOBP traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.21. 5,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,537. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.06 and a 200 day moving average of $16.41.

ConnectOne Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3281 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

