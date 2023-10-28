Short Interest in Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Increases By 102.5%

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,300 shares, a growth of 102.5% from the September 30th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELKEF. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elkem ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Elkem ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Get Elkem ASA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA Price Performance

About Elkem ASA

Elkem ASA stock remained flat at $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday. Elkem ASA has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68.

(Get Free Report)

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.