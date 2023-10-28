Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP) Increases By 21.1%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,244. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.68.

FAT Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.1719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.81%.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse / Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, and Twin Peaks.

