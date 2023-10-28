Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Rises By 100.3%

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, a growth of 100.3% from the September 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the first quarter worth $2,116,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 18,665 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth $818,000. Finally, Owen LaRue LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the second quarter worth $467,000.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

FTQI stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.31. 55,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.21 million, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.42. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.