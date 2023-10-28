Short Interest in Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Increases By 102.2%

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, an increase of 102.2% from the September 30th total of 45,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Fortress Biotech Stock Performance

FBIO traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company had a trading volume of 27,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,677. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $1.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.90) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $17.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 152.63% and a negative return on equity of 246.79%. As a group, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fortress Biotech

In other news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, for a total transaction of $27,997.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,029,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,325,743.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $176.25 per share, for a total transaction of $117,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,316.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $27,997.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,029,939 shares in the company, valued at $4,325,743.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 113.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino an oral minocycline drug for the treatment of moderate to severe acne; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Exelderm cream for antifungal intended for topical use; Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Amzeeq; Zilxi; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

See Also

