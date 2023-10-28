Short Interest in Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Rises By 61.3%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,900 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the September 30th total of 289,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fuji Media Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FJTNF traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 317. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Fuji Media has a 52 week low of $7.59 and a 52 week high of $11.50.

About Fuji Media

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. It operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. The Media & Content segment provides terrestrial television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

