Short Interest in Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Expands By 68.4%

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,531,000 shares, a growth of 68.4% from the September 30th total of 2,691,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,157.6 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 4.5 %

OTCMKTS GRBMF traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.37. 3,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.04. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

About Grupo Bimbo

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

