Short Interest in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Grows By 20.7%

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,300 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 54,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of GIFI stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.93. 51,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 million, a P/E ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.58. Gulf Island Fabrication has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $5.74.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.33 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gulf Island Fabrication in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in Gulf Island Fabrication during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter worth $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company fabricates modules, skids, and piping systems for onshore refining, petrochemical, liquified natural gas (LNG), industrial, and offshore facilities; foundations, secondary steel components, and support structures for alternative energy developments and coastal mooring facilities; offshore production platforms and associated structures, including jacket foundations, piles, and topsides for fixed production and utility platforms, as well as hulls and topsides for floating production and utility platforms; and other complex steel structures and components.

