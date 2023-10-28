Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 24.7%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance
BTSDF remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.
Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile
