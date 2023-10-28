Short Interest in Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF) Drops By 24.7%

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BTSDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a drop of 24.7% from the September 30th total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Stock Performance

BTSDF remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. Health and Happiness has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00.

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Company Profile

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells pediatric nutrition, baby care products, adult nutrition and care products, and pet nutrition and care products worldwide. The company's infant formulas segment produces infant formulas for children under seven years old and milk formulas for expectant and nursing mothers.

