Short Interest in Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rises By 21.2%

Ikena Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the September 30th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.3 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Ikena Oncology Trading Down 11.4 %
IKNA traded down $0.47 on Friday, hitting $3.66. 60,556 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,400. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.78. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $7.64.
Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 million. Ikena Oncology had a negative return on equity of 42.02% and a negative net margin of 327.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ikena Oncology will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.
Ikena Oncology, Inc operates as an oncology company that develops precision medicines to biomarker-defined patients with specific unmet needs in the United States. Its lead oncology product candidate is IK-930, a paralog selective inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, a transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
