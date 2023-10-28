Short Interest in InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY) Grows By 100.0%

InPost S.A. (OTCMKTS:INPOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

InPost Price Performance

Shares of INPOY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. InPost has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $6.93.

Get InPost alerts:

About InPost

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

InPost SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an out-of-home e-commerce enablement platform providing parcel locker services in Europe. It operates through four segments: APM (automated parcel machines), To-Door, Mondial Relay, and International Other. The APM segment focuses on the delivery of parcels to automated parcel machines.

Receive News & Ratings for InPost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPost and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.