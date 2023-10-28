Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 20.5%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 140,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.49.
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Is domestic travel back on track? Check out these companies
- Investing in Vaccines 101: How to Invest in Vaccine Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.