Short Interest in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Drops By 20.5%

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:VCV traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.11. 140,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $10.49.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

