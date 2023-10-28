Short Interest in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Decreases By 20.8%

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of PROC stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.79. 5,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.77 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.96. Procaps Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.75.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.40 million. Procaps Group had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 1,073.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Procaps Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procaps Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procaps Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of Procaps Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

