Short Interest in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Declines By 21.4%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the September 30th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 392,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PubMatic from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on PubMatic from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Macquarie cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on PubMatic from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut PubMatic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

Get PubMatic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PubMatic

PubMatic Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PUBM traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.26. 236,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,753. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $584.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.70 and a beta of 1.01. PubMatic has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.08.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $63.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.92 million. PubMatic had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PubMatic news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $26,002.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,308.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 3,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $40,387.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,272.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $26,002.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,308.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,789 shares of company stock worth $1,304,220 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 135.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 76.9% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides custom management tools and performance optimization insights; Openwrap OTT, a prebid-powered unified bidding solution; and Openwrap SDK, an enterprise-grade management tools and analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.