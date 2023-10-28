Short Interest in Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Declines By 20.4%

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pulmatrix

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PULM. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Pulmatrix Price Performance

PULM remained flat at $1.87 during trading on Friday. 3,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,382. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.53. Pulmatrix has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $4.49.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 million. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 253.24% and a negative return on equity of 60.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Pulmatrix will post -4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

Further Reading

