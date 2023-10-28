Short Interest in Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL) Declines By 20.6%

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co. (NASDAQ:ROCL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the September 30th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Roth Ch Acquisition V Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROCL remained flat at $10.59 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 503. Roth Ch Acquisition V has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $11.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCL. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 409.6% during the first quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,148,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 923,060 shares during the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 10.8% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,288,000 after acquiring an additional 87,600 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Roth Ch Acquisition V during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,916,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC grew its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 36.4% during the second quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC now owns 420,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 112,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Roth Ch Acquisition V by 51.0% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 391,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 132,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.26% of the company’s stock.

About Roth Ch Acquisition V

Roth Ch Acquisition V Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of business services, consumer, healthcare, wellness, technology, and sustainability sectors.

