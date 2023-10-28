Short Interest in Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Increases By 18.2%

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDVKY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 15.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 4th. DNB Markets cut shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandvik AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.00.

OTCMKTS SDVKY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.60. 100,615 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,266. Sandvik AB has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day moving average of $19.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandvik AB will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandvik AB (publ), an engineering company, provides products and solutions for mining and rock excavation, rock processing, and metal cutting worldwide. The company offers mining and rock excavation equipment, including drill rigs and bolters, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and rock drills, and mining automation; rock processing equipment, such as crushers, screens, hydraulic breakers, demolition tools, and breaker booms.

