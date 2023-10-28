Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 22.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
SBM Offshore Price Performance
OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $14.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.06.
About SBM Offshore
