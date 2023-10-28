Short Interest in SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF) Increases By 22.0%

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,200 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the September 30th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SBM Offshore Price Performance

OTCMKTS SBFFF remained flat at $14.50 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44. SBM Offshore has a 1-year low of $13.60 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore N.V. provides floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Lease and Operate, and Turnkey. It engages in the design, supply, installation, operation, lease, and life extension of floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessels, as well as semi-submersibles, tension leg platforms, liquefied natural gas (LNG) FPSOs, turret mooring systems, floating offshore wind, and brownfield and offshore loading terminals.

