Short Interest in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) Declines By 53.5%

Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silicom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Silicom from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Silicom Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ SILC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,665. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.06. Silicom has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.88.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $38.13 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silicom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILC. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.62% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Company Profile

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Recommended Stories

