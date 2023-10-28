Short Interest in Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO) Drops By 18.4%

Silo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SILO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,000 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 82,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 301,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Silo Pharma

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Silo Pharma in the third quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Silo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $51,000. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Laidlaw initiated coverage on Silo Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Silo Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILO remained flat at $1.34 during trading hours on Friday. 19,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,205. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99. Silo Pharma has a one year low of $1.22 and a one year high of $6.56.

Silo Pharma Company Profile

Silo Pharma. Inc, a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on merging traditional therapeutics with psychedelic research. The company's developing solutions to address various underserved conditions. It also seeks to acquire and/or develop intellectual property or technology rights from universities and researchers to treat rare diseases, including the use of psychedelic drugs, such as psilocybin, and the benefits they may have in certain cases involving depression, mental health issues, and neurological disorders.

