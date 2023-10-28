Short Interest in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Increases By 29.4%

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,860,000 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the September 30th total of 5,300,000 shares. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

TNGX stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 773,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,192,816. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.39. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 317.04% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 750,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $5,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,698,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,429,398.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 1,725,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,168,750 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tango Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 21.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

