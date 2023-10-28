Short Interest in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Declines By 19.4%

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000,000 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the September 30th total of 4,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,734. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The company has a market capitalization of $448.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.43 and a quick ratio of 12.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.71.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by ($0.09). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin acquired 9,506 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,548.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jose M. Trevejo sold 1,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $28,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,054. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Yeu Lin bought 9,506 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.80 per share, with a total value of $159,700.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,548.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,604 shares of company stock valued at $410,312. 11.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 122.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 65.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,000. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TARS. Guggenheim raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

