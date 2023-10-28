Short Interest in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Decreases By 19.3%

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the September 30th total of 45,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.90. 3,470,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,812,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.84. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.05%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Toronto-Dominion Bank

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto-Dominion Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 206.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

