Short Interest in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Increases By 20.7%

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 20.7% from the September 30th total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSEM. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,882 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,239,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,807,000 after buying an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSEM shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Down 0.0 %

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. The stock had a trading volume of 693,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,481. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.58. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $46.50.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

(Get Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.