SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA) Short Interest Update

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 20.8% from the September 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 188. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $11.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHUA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Clear Street LLC raised its position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 561.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

