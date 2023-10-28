Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Short Interest Down 52.1% in October

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,700 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the September 30th total of 437,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.7 days.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SMAWF traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.76. 143,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $104.42 and a 52 week high of $183.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 128.6% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 30,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter worth about $12,969,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.99% of the company’s stock.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

