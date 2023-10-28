Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the September 30th total of 6,110,000 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Sigma Lithium Price Performance

Sigma Lithium stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,520,562. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.64. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sigma Lithium will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,026 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 47,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

SGML has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Articles

