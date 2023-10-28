Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Silex Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:SILXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Silex Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

SILXY stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561. Silex Systems has a 12-month low of C$8.50 and a 12-month high of C$17.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$10.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.64.

About Silex Systems

Silex Systems Limited, a technology commercialization company, engages in the research and development, commercialization, and license of SILEX laser enrichment technology in Australia. It operates through three segments: Silex Systems, Translucent, and Silex USA. The company also develops cREO, a semiconductor technology.

