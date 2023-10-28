Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) and Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF) Financial Review

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) and Supremex (OTCMKTS:SUMXF – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Supremex pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Silgan pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Supremex pays out 53.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silgan has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Silgan and Supremex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $6.41 billion 0.68 $340.85 million $2.60 15.17 Supremex N/A N/A N/A $0.38 7.89

Analyst Recommendations

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Supremex. Supremex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Silgan and Supremex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 1 0 8 0 2.78 Supremex 0 1 0 0 2.00

Silgan presently has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.34%. Given Silgan’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Silgan is more favorable than Supremex.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.2% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Supremex shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of Silgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and Supremex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 4.69% 22.21% 5.14% Supremex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Silgan beats Supremex on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive; and marine chemical products. This segment also provides plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors, and an online shopping catalog. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Supremex

Supremex Inc. manufactures and markets envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, SMEs, and solutions providers in Canada. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; polyethylene bags for courier applications and bubble mailers. It serves various industries, including pharmaceutical, health and beauty, ecommerce, nutraceutical, food and beverage, apparel, and electronics sectors. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in LaSalle, Canada.

