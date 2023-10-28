Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the September 30th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 978,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ SIMO traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 271,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day moving average is $59.48. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $140.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 11.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $106.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

