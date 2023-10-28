Smart Employee Benefits (CVE:SEB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Shares of Smart Employee Benefits Inc. (CVE:SEB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.30 and traded as high as C$0.30. Smart Employee Benefits shares last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 11,100 shares.

Smart Employee Benefits Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$52.63 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,180.39, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Smart Employee Benefits Company Profile

Smart Employee Benefits Inc, a technology company, provides business process automation and software solutions, and professional services in Canada and internationally. It operates through Benefits and Technology segments. The Benefits segment offers software solutions, services, and products that focuses on managing group benefit and wellness plans for corporate and government clients.

See Also

