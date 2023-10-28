Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Short Interest Down 22.8% in October

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,600 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the September 30th total of 498,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. HSBC cut shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.75.

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Société Générale Société anonyme

Société Générale Société anonyme Trading Down 0.7 %

SCGLY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.37. The stock had a trading volume of 221,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,383. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.45. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

(Get Free Report)

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.