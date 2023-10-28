Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Short Interest Up 40.7% in October

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.0 days.

Sodexo Price Performance

SDXOF remained flat at $107.05 during trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.86. Sodexo has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

About Sodexo

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, which includes corporate Services, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities.

