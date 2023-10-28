SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 54.5% from the September 30th total of 54,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SoftBank Stock Up 0.2 %
SOBKY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $11.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,335. SoftBank has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.
