Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Short Interest Update

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 736,300 shares, an increase of 52.9% from the September 30th total of 481,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7,363.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEYMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Stock Performance

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Company Profile

Shares of SEYMF stock remained flat at $17.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,350. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $21.68.

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation of solar photovoltaic energy. It owns, manages, and operates a pipeline of approximately 14,200 MW of photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

