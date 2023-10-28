Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Sound Financial Bancorp Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SFBC traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $90.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.65. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $33.27 and a 12 month high of $40.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.59.

Get Sound Financial Bancorp alerts:

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 16.93%.

Sound Financial Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Sound Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell purchased 2,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.50 per share, with a total value of $91,323.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Joseph Stilwell acquired 2,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,323.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 193,872 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,328. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert F. Carney sold 1,000 shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,114.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 9,818 shares of company stock valued at $361,983 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sound Financial Bancorp

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $359,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.