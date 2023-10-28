SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) is Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust comprises 2.8% of Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $4,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6,975.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth $217,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of GLDM traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,029,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,665. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $40.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.57.

