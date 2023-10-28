SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sentinel Trust Co. LBA

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA reduced its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $33.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,878. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.21.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

