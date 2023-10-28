Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spectris from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.
