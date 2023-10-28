Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at about $296,000.

NYSEARCA:VPU traded down $2.44 on Friday, reaching $126.67. 2,064,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,321. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

