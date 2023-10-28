Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LIT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 37.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 33,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA LIT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.27. 359,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,235. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $47.51 and a 12-month high of $74.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

